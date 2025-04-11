The controversy that erupted following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's "chance" morning walk meeting with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju at Srinagar's famous Tulip Garden has escalated into a full-fledged social media war between the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

As the PDP accused Omar Abdullah of supporting the BJP on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, the National Conference countered by flooding social media with an old but much-discussed "milk-toffee" video of Mehbooba Mufti.

Although Mehbooba Mufti had publicly apologized on January 7, 2019, for her "milk-toffee" remark made in July 2016, the NC leadership—her political rival—has once again resurfaced the statement to deflect attention from the "morning walk" controversy.

Launching a counter-offensive against the PDP, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated, "Those who once gave the BJP a political foothold in Jammu and Kashmir and formed a government with them are now questioning a simple handshake and a photo? The irony is hard to miss."

"Let's not forget 2016, the painful loss of young lives, and the insensitive 'toffee and milk' remarks. The public remembers. And they also remember how children were compelled to participate in events for the Home Minister during that government," Omar said.

Omar gave a red-carpet welcome to Rijiju after the Waqf Bill

While sharing pictures of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah with the Union Minister, Mehbooba Mufti observed that Rijiju's visit to Kashmir was a strategic move following the passage of the Waqf Bill.

"After bulldozing the Waqf Amendment Bill through Parliament, Minister Kiren Rijiju strategically chose to visit Kashmir. He was given a red-carpet welcome by the Chief Minister of India's only Muslim-majority state — a move that seemed designed and deliberate to signal to the 24 crore Muslims across India that their views hold little weight when the leader of the country's only Muslim-majority region stands in support," she posted on her social media handle.

"The visit, set against the backdrop of Asia's largest tulip garden, felt like a public celebration of the community's marginalisation and disempowerment," Mehbooba Mufti said, adding, "The Chief Minister's actions not only deepened the sense of alienation and helplessness within the Muslim community but also lent legitimacy to this unilateral decision, which is widely perceived as dismissive of their interests."

"With today possibly marking the end of this Assembly session, the ruling alliance should prioritize passing a resolution to reject this bill rather than prolonging the political spectacle," she further added.

What is the 'milk-toffee' remark?

Since 2016, the "milk-toffee" remark has continued to haunt former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, with her political rivals repeatedly invoking the controversial statement.

In 2016, Kashmir witnessed massive protests following the killing of Burhan Wani, the self-styled commander of the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, in July that year. Over one hundred civilians were killed, and thousands were injured. The most affected region during the violence was the PDP stronghold—south Kashmir—as Mehbooba Mufti's home district, Anantnag, recorded the highest number of civilian casualties.

At the time, Mehbooba Mufti, accompanied by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh, held a press conference on August 25, 2016, to pacify the situation. When asked about civilian killings, Mehbooba lost her composure and responded, "Had these (slain) kids gone to buy milk or toffees from the Army camp?"

On January 7, 2019, while addressing a gathering of party workers on the third death anniversary of her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba apologized for the remark. "It was a mother's reaction to save kids from going near army camps. They are our own children. My statement regarding the kids was out of anger to protect them," Mehbooba said, adding, "If my statement has hurt anyone, I apologize. It was purely a mother's reaction."

A beautiful morning walk became a political discussion, echoed even in J&K Assembly too! I briefly came across CM, Omar Abdullah sahab and Farooq Abdullah sahab at the Tulip Garden on early morning visit to avoid inconvenience for the visitors & tourists at daytime.

The meeting was just a coincidence: Rijiju

Notably, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is at the centre of the controversy, made it clear that it was a chance meeting.

Rijiju took to his X handle to clarify that the encounter was purely coincidental. "A beautiful morning walk became a political discussion, echoed even in J&K Assembly too!" he wrote.

"I briefly came across CM, Omar Abdullah sahab and Farooq Abdullah sahab at the Tulip Garden on an early morning visit to avoid inconvenience for the visitors & tourists at daytime. We exchanged pleasantries! Let's enjoy the beauty of Kashmir beyond politics!"