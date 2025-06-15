After supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) to make knowledge of Urdu mandatory for Naib Tehsildar recruitment, the ruling National Conference on Saturday sought to take credit for providing a government job to Adil Shah, a Ponywalla killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief spokesperson of the ruling National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, said that the appointment letter handed over to Adil Shah's wife by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was already prepared by Omar Abdullah.

Within minutes after Lieutenant Government Manoj Sinha himself handed over this letter to Adil Shah's wife, Tanvir Sadiq, who is also MLA from Zadibal Srinagar, posted on his social media handle that the letter was already prepared by the elected government.

"We thank LG Sahab for handing over the job order that was already prepared by the Fisheries Dept, a department under the elected government led by Minister Javed Dar. This reflects the maturity and responsibility shown by the elected government, we did not allow egos to come in the way, but stood by our commitment to Adil's family in their moment of grief", Sadiq posted.

"Just as earlier, the elected government had prepared similar job orders for NoKs in Poonch, which were later distributed by the Home Minister after the CM had personally visited and personally committed these jobs to the families immediately after the shelling. In moments of pain, politics must make way for compassion, and governance must honour its word", he stated.

LG hands over a job letter to Adil Shah's wife

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the appointment letter to Adil Shah's wife, Gulnaz Akhter, at their house in the Hapatnar area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

After interacting with Adil Shah's family members and some locals, Sinha told reporters that the government job for Akhter was a symbol of gratitude from the administration to her husband's valour.

"Gulnaz Akhter has been given a permanent job in the fisheries department in Anantnag. This is a mark of gratitude from the administration. We have talked to the family and the people of the village, who want increased employment opportunities in the region. We will take care of that in the days to come," Sinha said.

The L-G said the J-K government has already provided financial assistance to Adil Shah's family for the bravery shown by the pony ride operator.

Taking to X, Sinha said, "Met the family members of martyr Syed Adil Hussain at Anantnag. Handed an appointment letter to his wife, Gulnaz Akhter, on compassionate grounds. The whole country is proud of the bravery of Adil, who sacrificed his life while protecting tourists at Pahalgam on April 22."

Assuring concrete measures and continued support to the family, Sinha said, "The government job for martyr Adil's wife symbolises our deep gratitude. I've assured his family members of concrete measures and continuous support so that they may live a life of dignity."

As many as 26 people, including Adil Shah, were killed in the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.

The gruesome attack with cross-border links prompted military action by India under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.