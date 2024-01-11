Nayanthara's Annaporni opened to mixed reviews at the box office on December 1. The plot follows the life of a Brahmin temple cook's daughter, who vows to become a chef. However, to fulfil her dreams, she has to cook non-vegetarian food to showcase her ability. Can she overcome the hurdle and follow her dream, which forms the crux of the story?

The whole controversy began when Ramesh Solanki, a former Shiva Sena leader, filed an FIR against the makers in Mumbai for hurting Hindu sentiments.

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix



At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios… pic.twitter.com/zM0drX4LMR — Ramesh Solanki?? (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 6, 2024

He also posted a detailed tweet condemning the film and its makers. His tweet reads, "I have filed a complaint against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix. At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios and Trident Arts."

He also stated three main reasons for calling the film anti-Hindu. It showcases a daughter of a Hindu poojari offering Namaz to cook Biryani, Love Jihad is promoted in this film, and Farhan persuades the actress to eat meat, citing Lord Rama as a meat eater. The complaint was filed against Nayanthara, Jai, director Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel and head of Netflix India, Monika Shergill.

We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action.@ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/AVX9h4jHQ6 — Shriraj Nair (@snshriraj) January 9, 2024

Apart from Ramesh Solanki, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson, Shriraj Nair, had also warned Netflix to take down the film. "We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action. @ZeeStudios_ (sic)," he tweeted.

In a particular scene, Farhan (played by Jai) explains to Nayanthara that Lord Ram is a meat eater. This scene and dialogue have irked the right-wing outfits, leading to backlash and controversies.

In the climax, Annapoorani wears a hijab and offers namaz before making biryani in the final round of a cooking competition. Subsequently, on January 9th, Zee Studios, the co-producers of the film, issued a letter to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad stating their collaboration with Netflix and Trident Arts, expressing their commitment to "remove the film from the platform until edited." The letter stated, "

"We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities."

Today, Netflix removed the film. The timeline for the re-release of an edited version on the platform remains uncertain. The film premiered on Netflix on December 29.

Nayanthara has not responded to the controversy yet. The actress is known for her strong and independent personality, breaking stereotypes in the male-dominated film industry. She has earned the nickname "Lady Superstar" for her significant impact on the South Indian film scene.