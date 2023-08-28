Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have shared some adorable pictures of celebrating Onam with their twins. The couple celebrated the festival a bit early and gave us a glimpse into cosy and intimate celebration. The little boys were seen in their veshtis, being served the Onam sadya and the doting parents showering their love on the little ones.

Vignesh shares beautiful Onam pics

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wrote, "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam. #GodBless. As the festival starts early here! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM." Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen enjoying a romantic moment as they dressed in their traditional Kasavu outfits for the day. "In our very simple, beautiful life! ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM," Vignesh wrote while sharing a beautiful moment with Nayanthara.

Their first wedding anniversary

Ever since the pictures have taken over social media. Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed their twins via surrogacy just four months after their wedding. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and wrote, "En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy. One year filled with a lotta moments. Lotta ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks. Testing times. But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates so much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested. Holding everything together, together with my - my Uyir and Ulagam."

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani are also playing a pivotal role of Shah Rukh Khan's girl squad in the film.