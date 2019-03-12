Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara recently took some time out of their busy schedule for a romantic dinner date. The celebrity couple was at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai and the news has been shared by the director on his Instagram account.

"Dinner date wit ma Thangam after a long time .... #love #specialoccasion #avartanaitc #GoodFood #lovevibesonly #lovevibes #saree #girlsinsaree [sic]," he captioned the picture. The actress donned a saree in the picture and looks beautiful.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been in love for more than two years now, but have never confessed about their affair. They have given ample hints about the special relationship that they share. Even in the latest picture, the hashtags used by Vignesh Shivan like #lovevibesonly and #lovevibes indicate that they are in love.

In the past, they had shared intimate pictures that clearly reveals that they are more than just friends. Nayanthara fell for Vignesh Shivan during the making of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Since then, they have been in a steady relationship and giving time to understand each other well.

Interestingly, Nayanthara and Vignesh have not played a hide-and-seek game with the media about their affair like other celebrity couple. They are reportedly in a live-in relationship. Of late, there have been reports of their wedding, but they are yet to speak about taking their affair to the next level.