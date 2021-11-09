There have been speculations doing rounds that Nayanthara, who was signed to play the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Lion starring Shah Rukh Khan, was not part of the project anymore.

However, sources from the film have denied the rumours and clarified that she is very much part of the film."Nayanthara is still very much a part of the film. She has not quit. Nobody knows why the media wrote stories like that and tried to hit an already stressed human being. It was done in a bad taste," Bollywood Hungama quotes a source as saying.

The source has also given an update about her and Shah Rukh Khan's roles. "Nayanthara plays an investigating officer in Atlee's next. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role - of the father and the son.

The movie's premise is about this one man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. It's very similar to Money Heist but in a much more Indianised fashion. Nayanthara plays the top cop investigating the case and it's her versus Shah Rukh in the film, but they also play love interests," the source adds.

The forthcoming film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Nayanthara is foraying into Bollywood with this project. She is romancing King Khan in the Atlee-directorial flick.

Priyamani is playing an important role while Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame is doing the role of antagonist. Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

The forthcoming film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Nayanthara is foraying into Bollywood with this project. She is romancing King Khan in the Atlee-directorial flick.

Priyamani is playing an important role while Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame is doing the role of antagonist. Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports which claim that Tamil actor Vijay is doing a cameo. Atlee Kumar had discussions with Thalapathy and he has given a positive response.