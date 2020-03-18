The Tamil Nadu government, two days ago, ordered for the closure of schools, colleges, pubs, malls, theaters, amusement parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums and TASMAC bars all over Tamil Nadu till March 31 as part of preventive measures against Coronavirus, but there is no restriction on film shooting. Yet the filming of many movies have been called off over the fears of Covid-19.

Nonetheless, Nayanthara has continued shooting of her upcoming movie Netrikann. In fact, she celebrated the birthday of her director Milind Rau on the sets of the Tamil flick. It looks like the team has taken safety measures as the cancellation of shooting would result in losses for the makers.

Memorable Birthday

Director Milind Rau, who made his directorial debut with Aval, had a memorable birthday this time. The director cut his birthday cake, specially ordered by Vignesh Shivan and his girlfriend Nayanthara.

Milind Rau's Netrikann has Nayanthara in the female lead. The team headed by producer Vignesh Shivan ensured to make it a special day for the director. "We celebrated the birthday of the very smart, the very sweet and the very talented @Milind_Rau . Rowdy Pictures wishes you all the best! To the success of namma padam ❤ #Netrikann #MilindRau #Nayanthara. [sic]" Rowdy Pictures Pvt Ltd, tweeted and shared the pictures from the sets.

Ajmal with Nayan

The movie has Ajmal playing the lead role. "Netrikann revolves around two pivotal characters. While Nayanthara plays one of the roles, I play the other. It's a film with a lot of twists and turns. With a very strong technical team, we're certain that the film will come out very well," he has confirmed the news to Cinema Express.

Korean Film Inspiration

It is said to be a thriller, a remake based on Korean film Blind. Nayan will be seen as visually impaired person who loses her sight in an accident. How her statement in a hit-and-run case brings a twist to the story forms the crux of the film.

The film hit the floors in September 2019 and shooting is currently underway in Chennai. The film has Girishh's music, Karthik Ganesh G's cinematography, and editing by Lawrence Kishore.