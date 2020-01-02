Nayanthara seems to be on an extended holiday in the US. The actress, who had left the country in November to celebrate her birthday, welcomed the New Year in Miami. The photos of her vacation have already hit the internet, but her boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is missing in all those pictures.

Shivan not Shared Pictures

It has triggered rumours of Nayanthara celebrating the New Year, possibly with her close friends or family members. Normally, Vignesh Shivan gives update about their trips on his social media page, but this time around he has not posted anything.

As the director is not seen in any pictures, rumour mongers are wondering whether Vignesh Shivan has returned to India. Some say that he might have taken the photos, but have not shared it on his social media page.

Vignesh Gets Busy

Since she fell in love with Vignesh Shivan, he had accompanied her in every trip that includes her regular vacations to the US. There are rumours doing rounds that the director has started working on his next movie and busy with the scripting works. So, he has returned to India.

It is interesting to note that there were rumours of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tying the knot during Christmas last year. It has turned out to be baseless reports.

Professional Front

On the work front, Vignesh Shivan, whose last film was Thaana Sertha Kootam with Suriya in 2018, will be joining hands with Sivakarthikeyan's 17th film funded by Lyca Productions.

Whereas Nayanthara is prepping up for RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. Her Darbar with Rajinikanth will hit the screens on 9 January. She will be starring in Netrikann, which is made on Vignesh Shivan's home production Rowdy Pictures.