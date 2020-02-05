Silambarasan aka Simbu may not found his soul mate yet, but he continues to be a kind of love guru for all the youngsters who seek advice related to relationships. The actor, who was once seeing Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani, has spoken about how he overcame from the break-ups.

Does Drinking helps to Reduce the Pain?

In a chat with a magazine, Simbu has clearly stated that drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes will not help anyone to come out of depression caused by break-up. "We assume by hurting ourselves we can reduce the pain. This period is like that," the actor said.

On explaining how he fought the situation, "I used to cry and just cry till I get tired. Our pain can only come out in the form of tears. You cannot put it out by consuming liquor, but I always had a strong desire to come out of the situation," Simbu says.

Simbu's Love Life

Nayanthara and Simbu were in love for a few years. They were spotted together, frequently, at the events. Also, shocking lip-lock pictures and their intimate photos had leaked online which was an indication that they were in a relationship.

Unfortunately, something went wrong and Nayan-Simbu parted ways. A few years later, Nayanthara found happiness in Prabhu Deva's company. They broke up after coming close to tying the knot.

Whereas Simbu fell in love with Hansika Motwani. They had also announced about their relationship on Twitter, but it too did not last long and the actors got separated.

Today, Simbu is single. His father T Rajendar had earlier stated that his son would tie the knot in 2020. Is it an arranged marriage or Simbu is seeing someone? We have to wait some more time to know it.