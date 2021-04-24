In yet another naxal attack, a passenger train with 30 people onboard was derailed in Chattisgarh's Dantewada. The train connecting between Bhansi and Bacheli was attacked late on Saturday night. No casualties were reported and all 30 passengers are reportedly safe.

According to reports, the engine and a bogie was derailed. Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav acknowledged the incident and said that District Reserve Guard jawans have been deployed to rescue the passengers, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.