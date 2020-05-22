Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddhiqui has finally come out in the open to talk about the reasons she filed for a divorce with her actor husband. She made some serious allegations against Nawazuddin and his brothers and also refuted the rumours of dating Nawaz's manager Piyush Pandey who managed the actors work for three years.

"We were facing problems in our married life since the time we got hitched. Neither Nawazuddin nor his brothers know how to respect women. He used to only point out my mistakes whenever we talked. He even insulted me several times in front of others. He said, 'When you don't know how to speak, then you should remain quiet'. He never gave me the respect which a wife deserves in a relationship. I lost all my self-respect during our relationship," Aaliya Siddiqui told ABP News in an interview.

Living separately for 4-5 years

She revealed that they have been living separately for the past 4-5 years. "I sent divorce notice to Nawaz 15 days back, but people don't know that we have been living apart since the last 4-5 years. After separation, Nawazuddin mostly used to stay at his office in Yari Road near our house. However, he continued to visit our home and people believed that we live together and are happy with each other."

Aaliya further added, "He used to be absent during most of the events in the building and I had to answer to everyone. He never performed the duties of a father properly. He had time but he never spent it with me and our kids. I used to get mentally disturbed seeing his rude behavior towards me and children."

Nawaz's brothers spied on her

She also accused Nawaz's brothers Shamasuddin Siddiqui and Faizuddin Siddiqui of misbehaving with her and spying on her.

"The CDR controversy is not the only time when Nawaz's brothers spied me. The brothers monitored all my activities. When the divorce case is presented in the court, I will raise all these things in detail. I have a lot to tell. Nawaz and his brothers have done a lot of misdeeds. The list is long," she said.

Affair with Piyush Pandey

Addressing the rumours of her affair with husband's manager Piyush Pandey and reason to separate from Nawaz, Aaliya said, "Piyush and I are just good friends. Like all friends, we used to meet and party with other people. It's very easy to tarnish my image using such tricks. However, I have to tell you one thing; I will sue such people, who try to defame me."