Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor par excellence who keeps proving his acting prowess with each project that he takes on. The actor, over the last couple of years, has collaborated with the biggest superstars of Indian cinema and has done some really big-budget films. Amongst the superstars that he has worked with, Salman Khan is the one actor that Nawazuddin has collaborated with on several projects. While a few of their films have really worked well at the box office, others have not. Recently, Nawazuddin opened up about the failure of Sikander and spoke about how Salman is not to be blamed for it.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nawaz spoke about what it has been working with Salman in films and mentioned how makers should take the onus for the failure of the actor's recent film, Sikander. The actor spoke about how, when an actor as big as Salman is signing a project, the makers should be diligent enough to push the film in a better way.

Nawaz, said, "The onus should not solely fall on Bhai; the makers should work harder to give the film that essence and quality. He is putting everything on the plate for you, but if the directors don't work properly, we can't put the entire blame on the superstars. It is a collaborative art, not a painting that you make alone at home."

He also further added, "The speciality of a superstar lies in their ability to turn a normal film into a big attraction, whether it has that essence or not. When someone like Salman Khan signs up to do a movie, the director's responsibility increases because he is bringing you all these fans on a platter."

Perhaps the best film that Nawaz and Salman Khan have worked together on is Kabir Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Even years post its release, the film remains an absolute cult that fans keep going back to. Talking about his experience of working with Salman on the film, Nawaz looked back at how Salman is extremely giving as an actor.

He mentioned, "I have always enjoyed working with him because he is very passionate about his work and is also a very giving actor. During Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he used to give me his line during the scene and say, 'Tu bol yeh dialogue,' and this is not just something he did for me, but he is like this for everyone."

In terms of work, Nawaz is currently busy with the promotions of 'Costao', which is scheduled to release on May 1 on OTT. The actor is popularly known for his roles in 'Sacred Games', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Badlapur', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and many such amazing projects.