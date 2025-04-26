After a hiatus, Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, makes a stylish return to OTT with the heist thriller Jewel Thief, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie V. Gulati. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

The teaser and trailer for Jewel Thief: The Heist failed to impress fans. Many compared the film to Race (2008) and the other Race franchise films.

Despite the film's high production value, grand VFX, and ultra-glam wardrobes for Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan, and Kunal Kapoor, the weak storyline, predictable screenplay, and cringeworthy dialogues disappointed cinephiles.

Those who managed to sit through the one-and-a-half-hour film criticised the makers for wasting time and talent. Many pointed out that Jaideep Ahlawat, an actor par excellence, was underutilised. Even though Saif Ali Khan gave his best and looked suave and sexy, the film struggled to grip the audience.

Nikita Dutta has minimal screen time, serving mainly to amplify the glamour quotient was called out by many social media users.

The plot

Saif plays Rehan, a sexy, uber-cool, and suave thief hired by Rajan Aulakh (Jaideep Ahlawat) to steal the elusive Red Sun diamond—the crown jewel of African Prince Gamuno—set to be showcased at an exhibition in Mumbai. In return, Rehan is promised a reward of Rs 500 crores.

Nikita Dutta portrays Farah, a woman who captures Rehan's heart.

The film follows Rehan's personal journey, his motives behind the heist, meticulous planning, and the twists and turbulence that follow.

While Jewel Thief may come across as mindless to some, it is high on entertainment, offering a world of red diamonds, mafia dons, and museum heists.

Meanwhile, desi audiences are curious to know if this heist drama is worth spending two hours on.

#JewelThief … this thief ROBS you of logic, patience and any hope for coherent plot. A classic example of style without substance. Interesting and talented cast fail to impress due to not so interesting script and dull execution.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/kaHIQdCWoA — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) April 25, 2025

Let's take a look at what the cinephiles who watched the film have to say.

I was not able to sleep for last many days...I felt like I was going through insomnia....i was about to check with doctor yesterday, but then my wife said to watch #JewelThief. While watching #JewelThief, I fell asleep and wake up directly today ..



Thank you #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/4MCMONycgd — Brijj Rajj Soral (@BrijjRajj) April 26, 2025

A user wrote, "Well, there was one netizen that gave the film an average review. The X user tweeted, "#jewelthief can act as a casual time at the movies if you have nothing to do on a weekend afternoon.Predictable story and sub par cgi but still harmless fun. #JaideepAhlawat , #SaifAliKhan and all others do the job at hand @nikifyinglife looks gorgeous and acts how she's told.."

Another X user wrote, "Just finised watching this God Forsaken movie, Jewel Thief, and can now understand what it directly came on OTT. No distribution house wud have agreed to release this after watching it. Such awful filmmaking.."

The next one mentioned, "this thief ROBS you of logic, patience and any hope for coherent plot. A classic example of style without substance. Interesting and talented cast fail to impress due to not so interesting script and dull execution."

Another took a dig at the filmmaker and said, "I was not able to sleep for last many days...I felt like I was going through insomnia....i was about to check with doctor yesterday, but then my wife said to watch #JewelThief. While watching #JewelThief, I fell asleep and wake up directly today .."