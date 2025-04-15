The much-anticipated trailer for Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, dropped on Netflix on Monday. This action-packed heist thriller promises an electrifying ride filled with deception, danger, and desire. Saif Ali Khan steps into the role of Rehan Roy, a suave and sharp-witted thief, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays Rajan Aulakh, a ruthless and calculating mafia boss.

The 2-minute, 13-second trailer shows Jaideep Ahlawat 's character Rajan hiring Saif Ali Khan (Rehan) for a Rs 500 crore heist. Kunal Kapoor essays the role of Vikram Patel, a determined detective bent on catching Rehan, while Nikita Dutta plays Farah, a woman who has captured Rehan's heart. As loyalties shift and motives blur, the race for the ultimate prize, the coveted African Red Sun jewel, begins.

Meanwhile, it was Jaideep Ahlawat's dance moves that left fans pleasantly surprised and thoroughly impressed.

Extention of Race franchise on OTT, say fans

Fans were quick to draw parallels between Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins and Saif Ali Khan's iconic Race franchise, calling it an OTT extension of Race. From Saif's slick look and intense action sequences to the stylish treatment of the film, many felt a wave of nostalgia.

A user wrote, "Giving Race vibes."

Another mentioned Race 3 is releasing on OTT."

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and produced by Marflix Pictures in its streaming debut, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the production house founded by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand.

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's film Jewel Thief is all set to release on Netflix on April 25. The OTT platform announced the news across its social media handles with the caption: "The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible – Jewel Thief ✨ Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix."