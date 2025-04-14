Following in the footsteps of her mother, Sridevi, father, Boney Kapoor, and sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor has stepped into showbiz. A third-generation member of the illustrious Surinder Kapoor family, Khushi made her acting debut with The Archies. She is also set to appear in Naadaniyaan opposite Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Khushi has often mentioned that she loves borrowing outfits from her late mother Sridevi's and sister Janhvi's wardrobes.

Having always shared a close bond with both her mother and sister, Khushi often wears her mother's sarees and outfits on significant occasions. She's also been spotted donning Janhvi's sarees at public events, creating emotional and stylish tributes through fashion.

Khushi, known for her chic sartorial choices, recently walked the ramp at the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week. For her appearance, she dazzled in a striking maroon ensemble featuring a body-hugging skirt that she paired with a bralette.

After her ramp walk, Khushi interacted with the media at a press conference, where she was asked about her fashion philosophy. Candid as ever, she replied, "I think fashion is timeless. Main abhi tak meri mummy ke kapde pehenti hoon, meri badi behen ke kapde pehenti hoon. So I think it's about how you wear clothes and not the clothes themselves." (I think fashion is timeless. I still wear my mom's clothes, and I wear my elder sister's clothes too. So I believe it's about how you wear the clothes, not the clothes themselves.)

When asked about her ultimate fashion icon, Khushi smiled and instantly named her sister,"I think meri badi behen Janhvi, always." ( Janhvi Kapoor is the ultimate fashion icon).

Take a look at times when Khushi wore her late mother Sridevi's outfits.

For the unversed, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. According to reports, her cause of death was accidental drowning. Her body was recovered from the bathtub of the hotel room where she was staying.