For various reasons, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have become the internet's favourite people. In a non-journalistic based interview on Amazon Prime Video's promotional content for Hunters, the two came together. The comedian and the actor were at their most candid self when they shared a couch and discussed Al Pacino and his best gangster based film, The Godfather trilogy.

With shows like Sushi, Mast Aadmi, Biswa Kalyan Rath has become a popular comedian on Amazon Prime Video. As said by him on his show Mast Aadmi," If I'm ugly, that's not my problem. It's your problem. You have to look this way. After paying money." Biswa made his remark to his hearty audience.

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a fledgeling actor in the Hindi film industry, an arrogant star had remarked that he can never be a hero with his dark complexion. He was told that he lacks the 'hero material' that's required to survive in Bollywood. To which, he had only one question, "What exactly is a hero material?"

With series of films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Raman Raghav and web-series such as Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had proved that appearances are the last thing that matters in a creative industry that is desperately looking for credible actors who know how to do their jobs.

Thus, when the two men, who were once mocked for their appearances shared the couch on a promotional video, it imbibed a different spirit. After a few minutes into their conversation, you basically realise, they are all 'vellas' who are being paid to be that way. Meanwhile, since you are on lockdown, watching the comedian and the actor talk about the best and worst part about being a part of a gangster based film might just be the best kind of entertainer, amidst your binge-watch and work-from-home session.