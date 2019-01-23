Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif requires "aggressive medication" to avoid cardiac complications, reports said on Wednesday.

"According to Mr Sharif's medical tests (conducted on Tuesday), his condition is not serious. But, he needs aggressive medication and regular medical follow-ups to avoid cardiac complications," a senior doctor told Pakistani daily The Dawn.

Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment in a Lahore jail. The former prime minister was shifted to the Kot Lakhpat jail on December 25, a day after he was sentenced by the accountability court in Islamabad to seven years' imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Patient Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, 69, examined by the special medical board is a known case of diabetes Mellitus and hypertension for the last 10 years. He is also known case of Ischemic heart disease since 2001

He was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications. The 69-year-old was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail in high security. He was discharged from hospital and taken back to jail following medical tests.

Doctors said Sharif's angiography might be conducted. Sharif's stress thalium test -- a nuclear imaging test that shows how well blood flows into one's heart -- suggests "post stress LV pump/contraction 56 per cent which is almost normal", the report said.

The report says that the left ventricle, the main pumping chamber of the heart, is damaged on the lower left wall, it said.

Expressing concern about Sharif's health, his daughter Maryam tweeted: "My only source of information on what is happening to my father is the media only."

History of heart ailment

Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif asked the government to provide best healthcare facilities to the three-time prime minister. A special medical board that examined Sharif in jail last week observed "he is not completely well" as more investigations (tests) are required before suggesting treatment for him.

The Pakistani strongman is barred from holding office of power for 10 years.

Sharif underwent Coronary Angioplasty (PCI) twice in 2001 and 2017. He also had open heart surgery twice in 2011 and 2016 (no medical record/documents are available for these above said procedures at the time of examination), it says.

