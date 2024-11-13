After a hiatus of five years, Navjot Singh Sidhu has returned to Kapil's show. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was the celeb judge on the comedy show, has once again made an entry, this time into The Great Indian Kapil Show. And not just that, he has also overtaken Archana Puran Singh's chair with his entry. A promo for the upcoming episode of the show has taken over social media.

The return of the OG

Both Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a sneak peek into the upcoming episode where the former celeb judge makes a return. This sudden shift takes Archana Puran Singh by shock who runs up to the comedian to ask, "Kapil, tu sardar sahab se bolde mere kursi se uth jaye, kabse kabza karke baith gaye hai (Tell him to leave my chair, he has overtaken it)."

The promo has left their fans overjoyed with Sidhu paaji's return. Netizens have flocked to the post to drop comments on how eagerly they have been waiting for the episode. However, there were many who urged the makers to keep Archana and demanded justice for her too.

Why Sidhu had to leave the show

It was Sidhu's comment on the Pulwama attack that had received massive backlash. Such fierce was the backlash that not only the ratings of Kapil's show dropped but several people had taken to the streets for the show to be cancelled. Navjot Singh Sidhu had then left the show and Archana Puran Singh was brought in to replace him.

Archana on fake laughs

Just like Sidhu, Archana too became famous for her fake laughs, something she later regretted doing. "Earlier people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn't have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana's laughter then woh punch utth jaayega (it'll make people laugh), but it didn't work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi. (I was criticised)," Archana said.