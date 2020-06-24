FIFA on Tuesday published the updated match schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021, which is scheduled to take place from 17 February to 7 March next year. The tournament was earlier called the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches involving sixteen teams.

FIFA updates match schedule for the U-17 Women's World Cup

Following the confirmation by the Bureau of the FIFA Council in May 2020 of the new tournament dates, the opening match will take place in Guwahati on 17 February with the champions set to be crowned at the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday 7 March.

With the host for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 set to be announced on June 25, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021 will provide football fans in India with a chance to welcome the future world stars and heroes of the women's game next year.

With just days to go until the FIFA Council votes to decide the location of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand have come together to support their nations' historic joint bid to host the world's largest women's sporting event.

In a joint letter to the FIFA Council, they said: "An Australia-New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup would embody our passion for women's football and proud commitment to equality and fairness, creating a profound and enduring legacy for the future of women's football within the region and beyond.

"We would host a tournament FIFA can be proud of in every way possible: technical excellence, record-breaking crowds, commercial certainty and a warm embrace from our 200 different cultures. Football is the game that connects us all. We sincerely hope that an Australia-New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup will bring us all together again in 2023, when we can all celebrate humanity, community and unity through football."