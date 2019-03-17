Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said he is considering contesting elections from western Odisha.

His statement came after several western Odisha leaders requested Patnaik to fight the Assembly elections from their region.

"The leaders from western Odisha, the farmers, women and the students have requested me to stand from western Odisha. I am considering this very seriously," said the BJD president.

Patnaik has been representing Ganjam's Hinjlicut Assembly constituency since last four times.

With the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) focusing to gain maximum seats in the western part of the state, the ruling party is trying to put a stopper on the opposition's game plan.

BJD MP from Bolangir Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said they have requested the BJD President to represent the western Odisha this time.

"It will be a matter of pride for us if Naveen Patnaik represents the western Odisha. The Chief Minister will decide which assembly seat he wants to contest from in the western Odisha," said Singh Deo.

He said the BJD will perform better this time in the elections.

Elections will be held for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha simultaneously in four phases.