If you binge-watch OTT shows and web series, you must have come across actor Naveen Kasturia, who rose to fame with popular shows like Pitchers and TVF Aspirants. He began his career in Bollywood as an assistant director before making his mark as an actor.

Naveen was most recently seen in the series Salakaar, which also featured Mukesh Rishi, Mouni Roy, Surya Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt, and others in key roles. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the show is streaming on JioHotstar. He is yet to announce his next project.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Naveen spoke at length about his journey, the rise of OTT, censorship, and whether he is open to doing explicit scenes.

Excerpts from the interview:

IBT: Tell us about your show Salakaar?

Naveen: In Salakaar, I play a government official—an ex-IPS officer posted in Islamabad as a cultural attaché in the 1970s. But in reality, he is an undercover spy tasked with stopping Pakistan from building its first nuclear bomb. It's a gritty, fast-paced thriller told across two timelines. My storyline is set in the '70s, and I had some very intense sequences with Mukesh Rishi, who plays Zia-Ullah.

IBT: What does patriotism mean to you?



Navveen: For me, patriotism is about honesty in your work—doing whatever you do with sincerity. It also means being kind and respectful to your fellow countrymen. Even small things like keeping our cities and streets clean reflect patriotism. Whenever I travel abroad, I notice how disciplined societies are, and I feel we too can grow stronger as a nation if we focus on teamwork, respect, and reducing disparity.

IBT: From TVF to films, ad films, and now ruling the OTT space, how has your journey been?



Naveen: I actually began my acting journey with films, and later I ventured into the web space with my first show. Since then, I've had the opportunity to work on diverse projects with different production houses. Each medium has taught me something new, and I feel grateful to have played varied roles and explored different kinds of stories along the way.

IBT: Did you ever face rejections and feel that star kids had an edge over you?



Naveen: Rejections are part of the process. As for star kids, I think privilege exists in different forms. Everyone starts at a different level—some have more advantages, some less. I began with a certain level of privilege thanks to my upbringing and education. Similarly, those who grew up in Mumbai or have industry connections also have an edge. But at the end of the day, it's trust in your work that gets you opportunities.

IBT: Are you comfortable doing explicit scenes on camera?



Naveen: That really depends on the story, the context of the scene, and the vision of the director and producer. If it's integral to the narrative and handled with sensitivity, I'm open to it.

IBT: Do you think the excessive use of cuss words, vulgarity, and overexposure of body parts on OTT platforms has led viewers to switch back to television?

Naveen: I'm not sure if audiences are switching back to television, but I believe what truly matters is a good story. If the narrative is authentic and true to its world, most viewers are open to it. As for language or bold content, it depends on how it's presented. If it feels organic to the story, it works; if it feels forced, that's when it can come across as vulgar.

IBT: Do you believe censorship is necessary on OTT platforms?



Naveen: I think it's a delicate balance. While creative freedom is important for storytelling, it's equally essential to ensure that content is presented responsibly. Rather than strict censorship, clear content guidelines and age-appropriate ratings can help viewers make informed choices.

What's next for you?



Naveen: I've wrapped up shooting for Aspirants 3. I'm also starting work on a new project in September. I can't reveal details yet—the official announcements will come from the channels and platforms, but there are definitely exciting things ahead.