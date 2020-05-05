Before tying the knot to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza was reportedly dating Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Not just the Hindi actor alone, her friendship with a Telugu actor was also misread by media which claimed that she was in love with him.

Sania Mirza's Marriage Called Off

This was before her engagment with her childhood friend Sohrab Mirza was called off. Well, reports had then claimed that she was dating Navdeep, who had become a youth sensation in Andhra following the success of a few movies that include Ready.

"Both Sania and Navdeep met each other through common friends. Their association first began with friendship and developed further. They work out at the same gym. They even go for dinners and coffee. Navdeep has also introduced Sania to his friend circle. Sania finds him very down to earth and enjoys his sense of humour," DNA had quoted him a source as saying.

Navdeep's Comment

However, Navdeep had admitted that they hang out together sometimes and stated that they were good friends. "We are just good friends. We are gym mates. We hang out together sometimes, that's it. I don't want to talk anything beyond that," the daily quoted him as stating.

Sania's Wedding with Shoaib Malik

Later, those reports died as she tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in 2010. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2018. They are happily married despite the constant tension between India and Pakistan.

Coming back to Navdeep, he was part of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which turned out to be a hit at the box office earlier this year. However, his Seeru with Gopichand failed to strike a gold at the collection centres.

Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal's Mosagallu and Sunny Leone's Veeramadevi are his upcoming movies.