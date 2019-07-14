Our Indian beauties always make men all around the world go weak in the knees. Let's take a look at cricketers who lost their hearts to our Indian beauties.

Shaun Tait – Mashoom Singha: Australian cricket team's former right-arm fast bowler, Shaun Tait, tied the knot with Mashoom Singha in 2014. The duo had met each-other at the IPL party and bonded instantly. The duo tied the knot within a year of dating and now have an adorable child. Talking about their chemistry, Shaun had said in an interview with HT, "Australian men... there's not a lot of guys I know who are romantic. It doesn't come naturally to us. I still buy Mashoom gifts, though. I sent her a yellow orchid this time, but I sent it to her work and forgot it was a public holiday that day. For our first anniversary, I was in London and she was in Australia and I forgot our anniversary – so my track record is not going well."

Shoaib Malik – Sania Mirza: Former captain of the Pak cricket team, Shoaib Malik tied the knot with tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Sania broke off her engagement with childhood friend Sohrab Mirza and soon made her relationship with Shoaib Malik official.

Mohsin Khan – Reena Roy: Former Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan fell-in-love with Reena at first sight. The duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan. However, soon the couple realised that they were two separate people with different mindsets and parted ways.

Muttiah Muralidharan: The ace cricketer from Sri Lanka tied the knot with Chennai girl Madhimalar in 2005. They have a child named Naren who was born in 2006.

Glenn Turner – Sukhwinder Kaur: Once the pride of the New Zealand team, Glenn Turner tied the knot with Sukhwinder Kaur in 1973. Sukhi worked as the Mayor of Dunedin from 1995 till 2004.