Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, one fact has been established beyond doubt: individuals across all age groups are susceptible to the disease. Numerous studies have been conducted to understand the antibody protection acquired post-infection and its duration. Offering additional insights into the subject, scientists have now stated that children previously infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus develop antibodies that can endure for several months.

According to a new multi-institutional study, children who contract COVID-19, develop natural circulating antibodies that can last for at least seven months. The research—whose findings were published in the journal Pediatrics—was carried out as a part of the Texas Coronavirus Antibody REsponse Survey (Texas CARES).

"These findings are important because the information we collected from children infected with COVID-19 didn't differ at all by whether a child was asymptomatic, severity of symptoms, when they had the virus, were at a healthy weight, or had obesity, or by gender. It was the same for everyone," said Dr. Sarah Messiah, corresponding author of the study, in a statement.

Evaluating Antibody Levels

For the study, the authors analysed data from 218 children from across Texas who were participants of the Texas CARES survey. They were between the ages of 5 and 19. The survey commenced in October 2020 and its aim was to investigate the long-term status of COVID-19 antibody among children and adults in Texas.

The researchers obtained three separate blood samples from the volunteers. The samples were drawn before the rollout of vaccines and during the dominance of Delta (B.1.617.2) and Omicron (B.1.1.529) variants respectively.

So far, three different stages of the study have been completed by the investigators. Also, this is the first study from the Texas CARES survey that comprises data from all three time points in the survey.

Protection Lasting for Several Months

It was learnt that 96 percent of the children who had been infected with COVID-19 had antibodies against the disease for up to seven months (7.2 months) post-infection. Also, 58 percent of the evaluated samples were found to be negative for the presence of infection-induced antibodies at the time of their third and final measurement. However, the impact of the protection provided vaccines was not included in the findings.

According to Dr. Messiah, the current research is only the first step in comprehending the effect of the virus on children. "Adult literature shows us that natural infection, plus the vaccine-induced protection, gives you the best defense against COVID-19," she noted. Dr. Messiah also highlighted that there was a misconception among parents that if their children have contracted COVID-19, they do not require vaccination as they are now 'protected'.

"While our study is encouraging in that some amount natural antibodies last at least six months in children, we still don't know the absolute protection threshold. We have a great tool available to give children additional protection by getting their vaccine, so if your child is eligible, take advantage of it," emphasized Dr. Messiah.