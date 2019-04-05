The fortunes of Adhi's Natpe Thunai at the box office is in danger as the full movie with different qualities has been leaked on torrent sites. The movie was released on Thursday, April 4, to a decent hype.

The Tamil flick is a sports drama about hockey players from a locality fighting to save their ground from the clutches of a corporate and a politician. Prabhakaran (Adhi) is a happy-go-lucky guy comes to the city to fulfil his dream and falls in love with Deepa (Deepa). The life for him gets challenging once he meets a retired military man and a coach of a local hockey team.

It is a youthful movie which is packaged with comedy and emotions. Although there are a lot of distractions in the storyline, the movie manages to entertain the viewers, as per the critics.

With average to positive reviews coming for Natpe Thunai, it was expected that the flick would perform well in the next three days at the box office. Unfortunately, the Tamil movie has been hit by piracy.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood but film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

Under the leadership of Vishal, the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, the anti-piracy cell in Kollywood has taken proactive measures and has brought down many websites and domains of notorious Tamil Rockers, yet piracy continues to exist.