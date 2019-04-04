Adhi of Hiphop Tamizha is back with his second film in the form of Natpe Thunai.The Tamil film is written by Sreekanth Vasrp and Devesh Jeyachandran, while D Parthiban Desingu has directed the flick, jointly produced by Sundar C and Khushboo.

Anagha is making her debut as the female lead in Natpe Thunai, which has Karu Pazhaniappan, Kausalya, RJ Vigneshkanth, Pandiarajan, Harish Uthaman and a host of other actors are part of the supporting cast.

The musical duo Hiphop Tamizh has composed the songs and Kerala Song is pick among the album. It has Aravind Singh's cinematography and Fenny Oliver's editing.

Story:

Natpe Thunai is a sport comedy movie set in the backdrop of hockey. The story revolves around Prabhakaran (Adhi) and Deepa (Deepa), both hockey players. While Harish Uthaman enacts the role of Major Shanmugam, Karun Pazhaniappan will be seen as a politician. Not just about the sport, the movie deals about the importance of friendship in life.

Hype:

Adhi's debut movie as a hero, Meesaya Murukku was a surprise winner. Also, the trailer and promotions have managed to draw the viewers' attention towards the film. Hence, the cine-goers are having good expectations from the flick. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words:

Prashanth Rangaswamy: NatpeThunai - Second half is the star. Summer starts with a perfect Commercial entertainer !! Congrats @hiphoptamizha - Thanks for giving opportunity to so many youtube stars and celebs !!

V2Cinemas: #NatpeThunai - done with first half

Still now interesting with all commercial aspects. @hiphoptamizha shines from the beginning.

" Pakka Entertaining

#NatpeThunai - 3.5/5

A complete entertainment package loads with lot of fun , emotion , love .

Sure shot Goal .

@hiphoptamizha in a complete Mass avatar.

Go with your gang - ENJOY IT.

CLIMAX QUESTION - Sema

A2 Studio: #NatpeThunai: High Standard Quality Sports Entertainment Movie. @hiphoptamizha Shines from the beggining As an All Rounder Especially Interval Block & Climax is stunning. Block your seats and Enjoy with your Friends. Blockbuster Commercial Material. Kudos