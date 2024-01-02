Nationwide strike of ration dealers starts from today

The Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries around the country will face difficulties in the days to come due to the nationwide indefinite strike convened by the All India Fair Price Shop Owners' Association (AIFPSOA), an umbrella body of ration shop owners from Tuesday.

The twin demands of the association in support of which the indefinite strike has been convened are advance commissions in the national perspective and the harassment of ration dealers in West Bengal by the State Food and Supplies Department in the name of PDS Controller.

According to the association general secretary Bishwambhar Basu, the ration dealers are frustrated because of the passing-of-the-buck by the Centre and state governments on the advance commission issue.

"When we approach the Union Government on this advance commission issue, it claims that the onus of it is on the state government. When we approach the state governments they refer us back to the Union Government. The question now is, how long can the ration dealers continue running the shops after paying from their own pockets," Basu said.

He also said that he association members will also organise a convention to press for their demands at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on January 15.

He also alleged that in the case of West Bengal, a new trend has started in the state where in the wake of the multi-crore ration distribution scam, the State Food and Supplies Department has started harassing ration dealers in the name of PDS Controller.

"This is nothing but a cover up of the internal corruption within the department," he added.

He also assured that the indefinite strike will be withdrawn immediately after the association receives assurance about their demands being fulfilled.

