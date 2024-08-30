India's National Sports Day, celebrated annually on August 29, is a tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, paid their respects at the National Stadium on this significant day. This day, first recognized in the Indian calendar of celebratory days in 2012, marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a figure whose legacy continues to inspire athletes across the nation.

Major Dhyan Chand, fondly remembered as 'The Wizard', represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949. During his international career, he played as a centre forward in 185 matches, scoring over 1500 goals. His remarkable talent led India to three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928, 1932, and 1936. In 1956, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

Following the tribute, both ministers proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to promote the message of fitness and sports. Mandaviya addressed the gathering, emphasizing the need for the nation to become 'Viksit Bharat' by the time it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Jo Khelenge, Wo Khilenge,' Mandaviya urged everyone to actively embrace sports. As one of the youngest nations globally, he stressed the importance of maintaining physical and mental well-being through sports for the nation's progress.

He also advocated for cycling as a sustainable form of exercise, highlighting its environmental benefits and its role as a powerful tool against global warming and climate change. The event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium featured a wide array of indoor and outdoor sports activities. Nearly 700 employees of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) actively participated in the day's sporting events, which included competitive matches and recreational games. Both ministers also participated in a tug-of-war and a friendly football match alongside SAI officials, demonstrating the importance of regular physical activity and sports engagement.

The legacy of Major Dhyan Chand extends beyond his extraordinary skills on the hockey field. He was known to have a love for wrestling as a child. His prowess in hockey was so exceptional that during the 1936 Berlin Olympics, he was offered German citizenship and a position in the German Military by Hitler, which he declined. His hockey stick was even broken by authorities in the Netherlands to check whether there was a magnet inside it.

National Sports Day serves as a reminder of the importance of sports in fostering a sense of friendliness, team spirit, physical toughness, and mental health. It is a day to honour our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.

As we celebrate this day, let us remember the words of Michael Phelps, You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits. This sentiment encapsulates the spirit of National Sports Day, a day that not only honours the past but also inspires the future.