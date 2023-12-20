The National Sports Awards 2023 recipients' list, announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, features, among others, Mohammed Shami for cricket.

The President of India will present the prizes at the renowned ceremony, which will honor the recipients on January 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, said a statement from the ministry.

The "Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award", which honours the best sporting achievement of the preceding four years, goes to Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments.

In addition, 26 exceptional athletes will be recognized with the 'Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in sports and games in recognition of their excellence and demonstration of discipline, leadership, and sportsmanship.

An online platform was used to submit nominations and applications, which were then carefully reviewed as part of the selection process. A committee led by former Supreme Court of India Judge A. M. Khanwilkar and other well-known athletes, sportswriters, and sports administrators examined the submissions and nominations before finalising the list.

Here's the full list:

(i) Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023

S. No. Name of the sportsperson* Discipline 1. Shri Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty Badminton 2. Shri Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj Badminton

* The Award has been conferred to both sportspersons having similar achievements on account of Team performance.

(ii) Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023

Name of the sportsperson Discipline Shri Ojas Pravin Deotale Archery Ms Aditi Gopichand Swami Archery Shri Sreeshankar M Athletics Ms Parul Chaudhary Athletics Shri Mohameed Hussamuddin Boxing Ms R Vaishali Chess Shri Mohammed Shami Cricket Shri Anush Agarwalla Equestrian Ms Divyakriti Singh Equestrian Dressage Ms Diksha Dagar Golf Shri Krishan Bahadur Pathak Hockey Ms Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu Hockey Shri Pawan Kumar Kabaddi Ms Ritu Negi Kabaddi Ms Nasreen Kho-Kho Ms Pinki Lawn Bowls Shri Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Ms Esha Singh Shooting Shri Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Squash Ms Ayhika Mukherjee Table Tennis Shri Sunil Kumar Wrestling Ms Antim Wrestling Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi Wushu Ms Sheetal Devi Para Archery Shri Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy Blind Cricket Ms Prachi Yadav Para Canoeing

(iii) Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2023

Regular Category:

Name of the Coach

Name of the Coach Discipline Shri Lalit Kumar Wrestling Shri R. B. Ramesh Chess Shri Mahaveer Prasad Saini Para Athletics Shri Shivendra Singh Hockey Shri Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar Mallakhamb

Lifetime Category:

Name of the sportsperson

Name of the sportsperson Discipline Discipline Shri Jaskirat Singh Grewal Golf Shri Bhaskaran E Kabaddi Shri Jayanta Kumar Pushilal Table Tennis

(iv) Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2023:

Name of the sportsperson Discipline Ms Manjusha Kanwar Badminton Shri Vineet Kumar Sharma Hockey Ms Kavitha Selvaraj Kabaddi

(v) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023: