PM Modi with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Mohd Shami
PM Modi with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Mohd ShamiInstagram

The National Sports Awards 2023 recipients' list, announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, features, among others, Mohammed Shami for cricket.

The President of India will present the prizes at the renowned ceremony, which will honor the recipients on January 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, said a statement from the ministry.

The "Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award", which honours the best sporting achievement of the preceding four years, goes to Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments.

In addition, 26 exceptional athletes will be recognized with the 'Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in sports and games in recognition of their excellence and demonstration of discipline, leadership, and sportsmanship.

Sports ministry felicitates Asian games medalists

An online platform was used to submit nominations and applications, which were then carefully reviewed as part of the selection process. A committee led by former Supreme Court of India Judge A. M. Khanwilkar and other well-known athletes, sportswriters, and sports administrators examined the submissions and nominations before finalising the list.

Here's the full list:

(i) Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023

S. No. Name of the sportsperson* Discipline
1. Shri Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty Badminton
2. Shri Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj Badminton

* The Award has been conferred to both sportspersons having similar achievements on account of Team performance.

(ii) Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023

Name of the sportsperson Discipline  
Shri Ojas Pravin Deotale Archery
Ms Aditi Gopichand Swami Archery
Shri Sreeshankar M Athletics
Ms Parul Chaudhary Athletics
Shri Mohameed Hussamuddin Boxing
Ms R Vaishali Chess
Shri Mohammed Shami Cricket
Shri Anush Agarwalla Equestrian
Ms Divyakriti Singh Equestrian Dressage
Ms Diksha Dagar Golf
Shri Krishan Bahadur Pathak Hockey
Ms Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu Hockey
Shri Pawan Kumar Kabaddi
Ms Ritu Negi Kabaddi
Ms Nasreen Kho-Kho
Ms Pinki Lawn Bowls
Shri Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting
Ms Esha Singh Shooting
Shri Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Squash
Ms Ayhika Mukherjee Table Tennis
Shri Sunil Kumar Wrestling
Ms Antim Wrestling
Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi Wushu
Ms Sheetal Devi Para Archery
Shri Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy Blind Cricket
Ms Prachi Yadav Para Canoeing

(iii) Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2023

  1. Regular Category:

Name of the Coach

Name of the Coach Discipline  
Shri Lalit Kumar Wrestling
Shri R. B. Ramesh Chess
Shri Mahaveer Prasad Saini Para Athletics
Shri Shivendra Singh Hockey
Shri Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar Mallakhamb
  1. Lifetime Category:

Name of the sportsperson

Name of the sportsperson Discipline Discipline
Shri Jaskirat Singh Grewal Golf
Shri Bhaskaran E Kabaddi
Shri Jayanta Kumar Pushilal Table Tennis

(iv) Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2023:

Name of the sportsperson Discipline  
Ms Manjusha Kanwar Badminton
Shri Vineet Kumar Sharma Hockey
Ms Kavitha Selvaraj Kabaddi

(v) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023:

1. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar Overall winner university
2. Lovely Professional University, Punjab 1st runner up University
3. Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra 2nd runner up University
Also Read