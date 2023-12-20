The National Sports Awards 2023 recipients' list, announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, features, among others, Mohammed Shami for cricket.
The President of India will present the prizes at the renowned ceremony, which will honor the recipients on January 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, said a statement from the ministry.
The "Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award", which honours the best sporting achievement of the preceding four years, goes to Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments.
In addition, 26 exceptional athletes will be recognized with the 'Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in sports and games in recognition of their excellence and demonstration of discipline, leadership, and sportsmanship.
An online platform was used to submit nominations and applications, which were then carefully reviewed as part of the selection process. A committee led by former Supreme Court of India Judge A. M. Khanwilkar and other well-known athletes, sportswriters, and sports administrators examined the submissions and nominations before finalising the list.
Here's the full list:
(i) Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023
|S. No.
|Name of the sportsperson*
|Discipline
|1.
|Shri Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty
|Badminton
|2.
|Shri Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj
|Badminton
* The Award has been conferred to both sportspersons having similar achievements on account of Team performance.
(ii) Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|Shri Ojas Pravin Deotale
|Archery
|Ms Aditi Gopichand Swami
|Archery
|Shri Sreeshankar M
|Athletics
|Ms Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Shri Mohameed Hussamuddin
|Boxing
|Ms R Vaishali
|Chess
|Shri Mohammed Shami
|Cricket
|Shri Anush Agarwalla
|Equestrian
|Ms Divyakriti Singh
|Equestrian Dressage
|Ms Diksha Dagar
|Golf
|Shri Krishan Bahadur Pathak
|Hockey
|Ms Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu
|Hockey
|Shri Pawan Kumar
|Kabaddi
|Ms Ritu Negi
|Kabaddi
|Ms Nasreen
|Kho-Kho
|Ms Pinki
|Lawn Bowls
|Shri Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Ms Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Shri Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
|Squash
|Ms Ayhika Mukherjee
|Table Tennis
|Shri Sunil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Ms Antim
|Wrestling
|Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi
|Wushu
|Ms Sheetal Devi
|Para Archery
|Shri Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy
|Blind Cricket
|Ms Prachi Yadav
|Para Canoeing
(iii) Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2023
- Regular Category:
Name of the Coach
|Name of the Coach
|Discipline
|Shri Lalit Kumar
|Wrestling
|Shri R. B. Ramesh
|Chess
|Shri Mahaveer Prasad Saini
|Para Athletics
|Shri Shivendra Singh
|Hockey
|Shri Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar
|Mallakhamb
- Lifetime Category:
Name of the sportsperson
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|Discipline
|Shri Jaskirat Singh Grewal
|Golf
|Shri Bhaskaran E
|Kabaddi
|Shri Jayanta Kumar Pushilal
|Table Tennis
(iv) Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2023:
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|Ms Manjusha Kanwar
|Badminton
|Shri Vineet Kumar Sharma
|Hockey
|Ms Kavitha Selvaraj
|Kabaddi
(v) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023:
|1.
|Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
|Overall winner university
|2.
|Lovely Professional University, Punjab
|1st runner up University
|3.
|Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra
|2nd runner up University