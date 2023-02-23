National Police K9 seminar held in B'luru; stresses importance of K9s in forces [details]

From training Belgian Shepherd Malinois (BSM) to Dutch Shepherd dogs (DSD), Dog Breeding & Training School (DBTS), CRPF is a premier institution in the field of breeding and training of Police K9s. Keeping the institution's spirit alive and up-to-date with evolving techniques, the fourth MHA National Police K9 seminar was inaugurated at DBTS CRPF Bengaluru on Thursday.

Director General, CRPF Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS, inaugurated the two-day seminar, which is organised by Dog Breeding and Training School, CRPF, and attended by over a hundred domain experts and eminent speakers from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), state police, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and veterinary specialists of the country. Malini Krishnamoorthy, Additional DGP, Internal Security Division, Karnataka State Police was the Guest of Honour at the event.

Other dignitaries who participated in the seminar were Rajiv Singh, IG (Operations) CRPF; Mahesh Chandra Ladda, IG (Karnataka and Kerala) Sector CRPF and Suresh S, Commandant/Principal DBTS CRPF. Eminent among the veterinary experts present were Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Director ICAR-NIANP; Dr K Vinod Kumar, Asst Professor Kerala Veterinary University; Dr Umesh Kalahalli, Small Animal Consultant, Bengaluru; Dr P Sreedevi, Former Professor Madras Veterinary College among others.

'Patrol K9: Vigil and Combat'

The theme of this year's National Police K9 seminar is 'Patrol K9: Vigil and Combat', which facilitates exchange of experience based ideas on important subjects such as innovations and best practices in K9 training methodology, K9 health, nutrition, and breeding, Role of K9s in emerging security scenario, K9s in border vigil and wildlife protection and futuristic security challenges and role of K9s in unconventional scenarios.

Following the inaugural session, the CRPF demonstrated trained K9 teams used in counter-IED, counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism and counter-riot drills among other trades.

At the event, DG CRPF released the 4th National Police K9 seminar booklet at DBTS CRPF Bengaluru. The booklet has insightful articles on various aspects of dog breeding, training and optimizing the utility of K9 in the security forces.

DG CRPF commended the operational performance of the K9s and stressed upon the role of K9s as force multipliers in police and security forces. He laid special emphasis on role and use of K9s in combating the drug menace faced by the country. The DG also highlighted the crucial role of K9s in the overall security scenario.