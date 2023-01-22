Close https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/780393/jk-govt-gears-expand-tourism-sector-security-situation-improved.png IBTimes IN https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/780393/jk-govt-gears-expand-tourism-sector-security-situation-improved.png IBTimes IN

After gruesome back-to-back terror attacks in the Dangri village of the Rajouri district and twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu city, the Indian Army officials held a joint intelligence meeting with officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Forces (BSF) and Intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

According to the official Twitter handle of the 16 Corps of the Indian Army, the meeting was held to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the security agencies that participated in it.

"A Joint Intelligence & Security Conference by IndianArmy with CRPF, BSF, Jammu and Kashmir police & Intelligence Agencies was held at Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the participating agencies," the Indian Army tweeted. The meeting was held in the presence of Major General YS Ahlawat.

After terror attacks in the Dangri village of the Rajouri district on January 1 and January 2, this meeting is significant for better coordination among all security forces and intelligence agencies to counter the nefarious designs of terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border.

Seven killed in twin-terror attacks

Seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two attacks in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2 morning. One injured later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Jammu.

Over 50 persons, including half a dozen women, have been detained for questioning over the killings of seven persons in the twin-terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the police said some vital leads have been secured in the investigation as some detained persons admitted having contact with terrorists during questioning.

Reports said that the investigation of the terror attack is going in the right direction. So far, nearly 50 suspects, including some women, have been detained for questioning. Some vital leads have been found that suggest the presence of terrorists in some villages near Rajouri town.

NIA is investigating the Dangri terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the twin-terror attacks in Dangri village of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit to Jammu on January 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that NIA will investigate terror attacks in Dangri.

"Government of India has given the investigation of both the terror incidents in Dangri village of Rajouri on January 1 and January 2 to the National Investigation Agency", the Union Home Minister said, adding, "The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate it with the active involvement of Jammu Police".

The Union Home Minister said that a joint team of NIA and Jammu Police will investigate all terror incidents that took place in Jammu during the last one and half years in this part of the Union Territory.