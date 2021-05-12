National Police Academy lecture hall named after Madhukar Shetty — a tribute to IPS legend

In a heartfelt tribute to an IPS legend, who spent his entire life in the service of the people and the force, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Tuesday decided to name one of its lecture halls after Late Dr. K. Madhukar Shetty IPS. The academy has named the main lecture hall of Basic Course after the late IPS officer, who died in 2018 due to swine flu.

"It has been decided by the competent authority to name Hall No. 106, the Main Lecture Hall of Basic Course, after Late Dr. K. Madhukar Shetty IPS as a mark of respect to his commitment, dedication and also being a role model for the IPS Probationers," Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy said in an order dated May 11.

Who was Madhukar Shetty?

Madhukar Shetty is still remembered for leading a principled life and playing mentor to many people. A principled and honest officer as described by many, Shetty was lauded for his heroic service while leading a humble life.

Shetty, a 1999 batch IPS officer, died in December 2018 while undergoing treatment for swine flu at the Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad. Shetty is the son of Kannada journalist Vaddarse Raghurama Shetty, and had worked as the ASP of Bengaluru Rural district and later as the SP of Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagaluru.

He is remembered for his role in exposing illegal iron ore mining in Ballari, the backyard of powerful mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy. This case led to incumbent Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigning from his post then.

Proposal to name city circle after Madhukar Shetty

In December last year, a row erupted over Karnataka government reportedly turning down a proposal to rename the Varthuru Kodi circle in Whitefield in the city after late IPS officer K. Madhukar Shetty. The Bengaluru civic body, headed by Congress Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna, had announced in July 2019 that as a mark of respect to late IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will rename the Varthuru Kodi circle in Whitefield as Madhukar Shetty circle and will install his statue there.

The Mayor announced this after the then DCP of Whitefield, Abdul Ahad, and other friends of Shetty wanted the circle in the locality to be named after Shetty, following which corporator S. Uday Kumar proposed the plan of naming the Kodi circle after Shetty. The Pallike's Town Planning Standing Committee approved the proposal of Uday Kumar. According to reports, the funds sanctioned for the development of the ward were supposed be used for installing Shetty's statue at the circle.

But the alleged rejection of proposal to rename a city circle after Shetty sent shockwaves across the IPS ranks and the force. Expressing deep displeasure over the decision, former Director General and Inspector General of Police, Shankar Bidari, had taken to Facebook, where he said, "I feel very sad today. I am pondering as to what may be the reasons to reject this noble proposal to perpetuate the memory of an honest and principled officer, who worked hard and sincerely throughout his career."