Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is creating a buzz across the nation. The official Tamil trailer has received 29 million views in less than 24 hours. With Vijay going on a full-on action avatar, there are reports of fans creating a ruckus in theatres and damaging the properties. Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. Leo will reportedly be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe, which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Hassan's Vikram.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of the film for a whopping Rs 125 crore. And we hear that the platform is planning to stream the film within four weeks of its theatrical release. This has not gone well with the National multiplexes in North India. As a result, Leo (Hindi) will be released only in non-national and single-screen theatres in North India.

Due to a short OTT window of just 4 weeks, #LEO (Hindi) will NOT be released in the National Multiplex Chain. The #ThalapathyVijay and #SanjayDutt starrer directed by #LokeshKanagaraj will be released in Non-National… — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 5, 2023

Suriya as Rolex is likely to have a phone conversation with Leo while Fahadh Faasil as Amar is reportedly making a brief appearance. There are reports that Kamal Haasan making a guest appearance in the film although we have no official confirmation yet.

From the trailer, netizens are convinced that the film is heavily inspired by David Cronernberg's 2005 film A History of Violence. The plot revolves around a small-time cafe owner who becomes a local hero after killing two burglars at his cafe. When his story makes a national headline, a gang leader comes looking for him revealing his past which is filled with blood and feud. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family.

Leo is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director and the film is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023.