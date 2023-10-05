Jr NTR is going the Baahubali way. According to reports, the makers of his next film Devara are likely to release in two parts. The first part will hit screens on April 2, 2024. The actor is teaming up with his Janata Garage director Koratala Siva for this action entertainer which also marks the Telugu debut of Jhanvi Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan plays the baddie. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the high-budget film features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director.

Devara is reportedly an intense subject based loosely on the Garuda Puranam. After completing 30 percent of the shoot, the team realised they could not convey the story in the given timeframe. NTR already has Ayan Mukherjee's War 2 and Prashanth Neel's next film; considering all these reasons, the team decided to split the film into two parts. Sharing the one-minute-27-second-long clip on Wednesday, the 48-year-old filmmaker said, "The canvas is too big. Every character in the film has its way and we need to explore and establish in depth and detail, which we can't justify in one part... The story won't change in shape but will thrive in scale."

#DEVARA will be coming to entertain you in 2 parts.



The first part is releasing on April 5, 2024. pic.twitter.com/x88jgGS9QI — Devara (@DevaraMovie) October 4, 2023

According to industry insiders, director Siva has already reworked the final script multiple times to make it a pan-India movie. Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana with a high-intense, action drama plot. Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, "The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It's a very emotional story about how we live in a world with more monsters than humans." NTR is likely to appear in two shades and one will be a student leader who fights against the forest land mafia.