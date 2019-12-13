The National Energy Conservation Day is organised on December 14 every year by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under Ministry of Power, with an aim to showcase India's achievements in energy efficiency and conservation, while working for its ambition of holistic development as part of the nation's overall effort towards climate change mitigation.

In order to drive mass awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and conservation, BEE is observing National Energy Conservation Week from 9th to 14th December 2019.

Minister of State (IC) for Power¸New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship R. K. Singh will be the Chief Guest at the National Energy Conservation Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi, on 14th December 2019 at Vigyan Bhawan.

On this, occasion an award distribution will take place for the Industrial Units & other establishments to recognize the efforts of various organizations that have achieved efficient utilization and conservation of energy.

Launching new initiatives on Energy Conservation Day

Some new initiatives may also be launched by the Ministry on the Energy Conservation Day in addition to felicitating awards to the winners. With the objective to sensitize the school children towards Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation Ministry of Power (MoP), organised National Painting Competition for class 4th to 6th under Group 'A' and from class 7th to 9th under Group 'B'. The winners of this Painting Competition Exhibition will also be awarded by the Hon'ble Minister.

There would also be a display of Exhibition on Energy Efficiency Endeavors, showcasing Energy Profile of India, Roadmap of sustainable and Holistic Approach to National Energy Efficiency, Sustainable Heritage by Energy Efficiency Buildings, Energy Efficient appliances, Energy efficiency through Demand Side Management, making MSME sector competent through energy efficiency, raising consciousness for Energy Conservation.

As a run-up to this year's National Energy Conservation Day, BEE has organised a series of events during the week from 9th to 14th December 2019. As given below:

Sl. No. Date Proposed Event 1 9th December Interactive workshop for ESCOs, Financial Institutions and industries in association with SDA, Delhi. 2 10th December National Workshop on Energy Conservation Guidelines for SMEs in association with TERI. 3 11th December Workshop on strategic document on development of National Brick mission in association with GIZ. 4 12th December National Level Painting Competition for school Children in association with NTPC and PGCIL. 5 12th&13th December International Cooling workshop under the umbrella of Super-Efficient Appliance and Equipment Deployment (SEAD) initiatives of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) in association with IEA. 6 14th December The main event will take place on 14th December 2019 at Vigyan Bhawan in which, approx.1500 delegates will be present. Apart from the awardees in the main event, winners of National level Painting Competition 2019 i.e. school children from class 4 to 9 will also be awarded

National Energy Conservation Awards Programme

The National Energy Conservation Awards Programme recognizes the energy efficiency achievements in 56 sub sectors across industry, establishments and institutions such as thermal power stations, office and BPO buildings, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, zonal railways, railway workshops and stations, municipalities, State Designated Agencies and manufacturers of BEE Star labeled appliances/equipment and electricity distribution companies.BACKGROUND

As part of its awareness outreach, every year on the national conservation day, BEE recognizes and encourages endeavors of industries and other establishments in reducing energy consumption by felicitating them with National Energy Conservation Awards. Apart from it, BEE also felicitates prizes to the winners of National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation.

Ministry of Power implements policies

Ministry of Power through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is implementing various policies and schemes viz PAT Scheme, Standard and Labelling, Energy Conservation Building Codes and Demand Side Management. These programmes are helpful in achieving significant energy savings and also, in promotion of the efficient use of energy across society.

Furthermore, the development of Energy Conservation Guidelines and State Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index are complimented within different sectors of Industries and States for implementing the energy efficiency programmes more effectively. Energy Conservation Building Codes for residential sector are also being developed for curtailing the rising energy demand of the country.

In order to realize the development goals, India's energy demand is expected to double between 2013 and 2030, to approximately 1500 million tons of oil equivalent. The mission of BEE is to assist in developing policies and strategies that will help reduce this energy demand by promoting widespread adoption of energy efficiency measures.