In a big step to inculcate patriotism, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday ordered replacing Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on one side of the police medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service with the National Emblem of Government of India.

According to an order, issued by Home Department, it is hereby ordered that in modification to the Para 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on one side of the medal shall be replaced with the National Emblem of Government of India.

It added that the other side inscribed with the J&K State Emblem shall be inscribed as the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service in case of Gallantry and Meritorious Medal, as the case may be.

The order was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department Jammu and Kashmir, R K Goyal.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's name already dropped from state police medals

In January 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced a change in the nomenclature of police medal for gallantry and police medal for meritorious service, removing the word "Sher-e-Kashmir'', a reference to former Chief Minister and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

"It is hereby ordered that the words 'Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Sher-i-Kashmir police medal for meritorious service' wherever appearing in the government order No.332(P) of 2001 dated 01.08.2001, as amended from time to time, shall henceforth be read as 'Jammu and Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service,', stated an order issued by the then Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra.

Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary dropped from J&K's list of holidays

In 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary from its list of public holidays for 2020. The government had included, October 26 which is observed as "Accession Day" on the list of holidays.

Two public holidays - Martyrs' Day observed on July 13 and the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah on December 5 – were dropped from the list of holidays.