Five months after he raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership, the National Conference on Tuesday expelled former legislator and rebel leader Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

Sheikh Jabbar was expelled from the primary membership of the NC within minutes after the party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah warned those who were involved in anti-party activities.

Jabbar who was an MLA from the Ganderbal Assembly segment from 2014 till it was dissolved in 2018, was also the party's district president for Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

Dr. Abdullah was addressing a function at Ganderbal, which is the hometown of Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, who was not present at the function.

The party stated the order to remove Jabbar was issued by NC's general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

"Shri Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ex MLA R/O Ganderbal has been removed from the basic membership of JKNC for 6 years in view of his anti-party activities and causing indiscipline. The order has been issued by the General Secretary JKNC," the NC said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day Farooq warned rebels in the party

"The party has decided that those who work against it will not be allowed to remain in it. An order will be issued to this effect soon. We will not allow such a person to remain in the party who tries to divide it," Abdullah said while speaking at an NC function in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Jabbar raised a banner of revolt in November 2022

Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar has raised a banner of revolt in November 2022 after party appointed constituency in-charges for the next assembly elections.

Jabbar said that the party's present leadership is "incompetent" to deal with the affairs within the party.

On November 2, 2022 the National Conference has appointed constituency in-charges for the next assembly elections.

Annoyed party leader and former MLA from Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar has already raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

"Though I have been in politics for a long, I have been maintaining silence for quite some time. I am not in slumber. I will expose everyone at an appropriate time", he asserted.

Sources in the NC said that the expulsion of Sheikh Jabbar has opened a floodgate as many promising leaders are going to quit the party because senior leaders are indulged in projecting only their family members.