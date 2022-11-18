Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and veteran politician of Union Territory Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday resigned from the post of the president of the National Conference.

Within hours after Dr. Abdullah announced that he is still NC and hasn't resigned, the party from its official Twitter handle announced that Farooq Abdullah has announced stepping down.

"Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party, Dr. Sahib was adamant that he wouldn't review his decision", the NC tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

"In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the General Secretary as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on Dec 5. Until then Dr. Sahib continues as President of JKNC", the party stated.

Reports said that Farooq Abdullah has announced that he will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. It is believed that 85-year-old Abdullah will assume the role of party patron and his son Omar Abdullah, currently, the party's vice-president, is likely to succeed him as the new chief.

Notification issued for NC president elections

Within minutes after confirming the resignation of Dr. Farooq Abdullah, National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar issued a notification for the election of the party president.

Nominations have been invited from party leaders who are interested to contest the election of the party president which will be held on December 5 on the birth anniversary of the party Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Hazratbal.

Party General Secretary and Convenor Central Election Board @AliMSagar_ issues notification for the election to JKNC President. pic.twitter.com/8rtWWczK6Y — JKNC (@JKNC_) November 18, 2022

Earlier, Abdullah during the meeting of n-charge Segments, district presidents and other provincial office bearers of the party headquarters at Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar, announced about his stepping down as the party president. He will, however, continue as the president till the elections are held.

Farooq was re-elected NC president on October 28, 2017

The National Conference working committee had re-elected Farooq Abdullah as the party president on October 28, 2017.

Farooq Abdullah was elected president of the party after the National Conference suffered defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.