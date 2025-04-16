Although the ruling National Conference is attempting to placate its Srinagar Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, the annoyed parliamentarian has called a meeting of his supporters on Sunday to determine a future course of action.

Following the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir filing a chargesheet against him in the alleged Budgam fraudulent payment scam, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi broke his silence regarding his strained relationship with the National Conference.

Sources close to Ruhullah indicated that the Srinagar Lok Sabha member would seek feedback from his supporters and well-wishers during Sunday's meeting to outline a strategy for addressing various issues.

On Tuesday, Ruhullah stated that he has been sidelined within the National Conference for supporting students protesting against the existing reservation rules in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The party leadership has cut off all communication with me since I stood by protesting students during a demonstration against the controversial reservation policy last year," he said during a live session on X Spaces.

Joined by members of the opposition, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), Aga Ruhullah Mehdi participated in a protest outside his party's Chief Minister's residence on December 22, 2024, against the existing reservation rules in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ruhullah stated that while his opinions were once valued within the party, the dynamics changed significantly after the protest outside the Chief Minister's residence.

Hinting at defying the party's stance on public issues, Ruhullah emphasized that it was his moral duty to advocate for the people both within and outside the party.

"My politics is not driven by ambition. What I say comes from my conscience, not from any political design. I don't need to prove it to anyone. God is my judge," he said.

Issues veiled warning against imposing outsider on Budgam Assembly seat

Aga Ruhullah recently issued a veiled warning to his party against imposing an outsider in the by-election for the Budgam assembly seat.

The by-poll was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in the Ganderbal assembly segment.

Aga Ruhullah: Public Demand for Local Representation in Budgam Must Be Respected



I had the honor of serving the people of Budgam for 18 years. When I moved to Parliament, I urged them to support the party’s Vice President for the Assembly seat. I thank them for responding to my… pic.twitter.com/u0jUB6FrjX — Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) April 13, 2025

"I had the honour of serving the people of Budgam for 18 years. When I moved to Parliament, I urged them to support the party's Vice President for the Assembly seat. I thank them for responding to my call in large numbers," he said, adding, "Now that the seat is vacant, I sense, through countless conversations, a clear sentiment—the people of Budgam want one of their own to represent them again. I deeply respect their aspiration. Insha Allah, Budgam will once again be represented by someone from Budgam."

Chargesheeted by ACB in Budgam fraudulent payment scam

On April 13, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir filed a chargesheet against 22 individuals, including Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, in the alleged Budgam payment fraud case.

Ruhullah alleged that the two-decade-old issue was revived solely to silence him for his political views.

According to the ACB chargesheet, the Rakhs and Farms Department in Kashmir possessed only seven kanals of land, but officials withdrew rent for 107 kanals.