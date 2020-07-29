Who doesn't like them Chicken Wings? And when it is National Chicken Wings day the love for the wings takes a whole new meaning. One where lovers of the wings spar over which ones taste better. For some it's dry, for others it's the went ones or grilled or flats and the list goes one.

And when it comes to sauces, be warned that "RANCH" is trouble.

Here are a few hilarious memes and tweet compilations over the Chicken Wing wars:

Today is national chicken wing day so here is a gentle reminder that if you dip your wings in ranch you are a certified chode and your parents don’t love you. Also flats > drums — Bordan O'Jrian (@RugratsFan46) July 29, 2020

Happy National Chicken Wing Day to everyone except boneless and ranch fans. — Green (@GoGreenWrestle) July 29, 2020

HAPPPY NATIONAL CHICKEN WING DAY. Friendly reminder, flats are better than drums. ? pic.twitter.com/XVrZKVuepW — Darien Renee (@_darienrenee) July 29, 2020

Happy National Chicken Wing Day



This is an important day in my Buffalo based religion, but that doesn't mean I can't appreciate those of you that choose teriyaki or naked wings. I prefer bone-in, but I can also accept that some of you have followed the boneless path. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hydclmdDR7 — The Chubby Mediator (@FatMediator) July 29, 2020

National Chicken Wing day, calls for the Chicken Wing Commandments.



1. They’re “Chicken Wings” not “Buffalo Wings.” Chickens have wings. Buffalos do not.



2. Blu Cheese only.



3. Only use one hand to eat them.



4. Extra Crispy always.



5. Drums >>>> Flats — Gino Cammilleri (@Gino_LOE) July 29, 2020

National Chicken Wing Day!!!? ? ? ? ? ? ?Can’t eat em like I once did but damn still good when I do! ? pic.twitter.com/lRR3kVEqZy — Pat Graham (@pgraham10) July 29, 2020

It’s National Chicken Wing Day, these beauties were done on the bbq. #yyc #NationalChickenWingDay pic.twitter.com/29wpoCISMn — Bob Sumner (@Newsbob) July 29, 2020

I was gonna cook today but I read somewhere it’s national chicken wing day. You know what time it is!!! Ima even skip lunch today ? — A BLACK MAN (@BuddyNoLove) July 29, 2020

Life Motto: JUST WING IT. Happy NATIONAL CHICKEN WING DAY! Try any of our wings today, available in 3 flavors: medium, BBQ, and hot. Order online, use our app, or call for take out and no-contact delivery. pic.twitter.com/lzk3mNUZaN — Me-n-Ed's Pizza (@menedspizzeria) July 29, 2020

Every day is national chicken wing day when you are a nigga like me. — Diddy Quarantino™ (@cdiddy513) July 29, 2020