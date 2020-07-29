National Chicken Wings Day
National Chicken Wings DayIBT

Who doesn't like them Chicken Wings? And when it is National Chicken Wings day the love for the wings takes a whole new meaning. One where lovers of the wings spar over which ones taste better. For some it's dry, for others it's the went ones or grilled or flats and the list goes one.

And when it comes to sauces, be warned that "RANCH" is trouble.

Here are a few hilarious memes and tweet compilations over the Chicken Wing wars:

Let us know your favorite wings and sauces. Drop-in an email at editor@ibtimes.co.in with WINGS in the subject line. The funniest of replies will be featured in this article.