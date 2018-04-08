Munin Barua, national award-winning Assamese film director, passed away on Saturday, at 72.

Barua had been suffering from serious health issues for the past one year. He died at his residence in Guwahati on April 7, according to The Telegraph. His last rites were performed in Guwahati.

He is survived by wife Manjula Barua, who is an actress and costume designer in the Assamese film industry. They have two children – Manas and Puja.

Barua was considered to be the most successful director in the Assamese film industry. His fans and noted personalities from Assam mourned the death. Barua was fondly called Bhaiman da.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of renowned filmmaker Munin Barua. My heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family members and scores of fans. His enormous contributions towards the Assamese film industry will be remembered forever," tweeted Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"He was like my father. I will miss you, Bhaiman da. The Assamese film industry has lost an asset," popular singer, Zubeen Garg was quoted as saying by the publication.

Barua had plans to make another film with actor Jatin Bora. "We were planning a new film. Bhaiman da had invited me to his home today to discuss about the film. This will remain an unfulfilled dream for me," Jatin told The Telegraph.

He won the national award for the movie Dinabandhoo in 2005. The director was best known for films like Pita-Putro, Daag, Nayak, Bidhata, Hiya Diya Niya and Prabhati Pokhir Gaan. Hiya Diya Niya, released in 2000, had created history at the Assamese box office and helped the industry revive.

Barua had begun his career as a scrip-writer and assistant director during the 1970s. His directorial debut was marked by the film Pratima (1987), jointly with Nipon Goswami.

Check some of the tweets mourning the demise of Barua:

Who doesn't remember Hiya Diya Niya, one of Munin Barua's classic films that left a lasting impression. Sadly, Bhaimon Da left for his heavenly abode, leaving a void in Assamese cinema. We shall cherish his marvels like Prabhati Pakhir Gaan & Ramdhenu forever. Condolences — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 7, 2018

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of renowned filmmaker Munin Barua. My heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family members and scores of fans. His enormous contributions towards the Assamese film industry will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/RlZQqqCPkv — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 7, 2018

Saddened with the passing on of our beloved Assamese film director,Script writer Munin Barua...May his soul rest in peace...#MuninBarua #AssameseFilmIndustry ... — Imtiaz Rahman (@imtiazINC) April 7, 2018

Rest in peace, #MuninBarua, eminent playwright and creator of many Assamese stage and screen blockbusters, and the National Award-winning Dinabandhu.https://t.co/ElbqwpuPWD — Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) April 7, 2018