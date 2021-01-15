Sonu Sood is the man of the hour. He is God sent angel, a messiah for many. During the entire lockdown, he has helped several people, migrant workers. The actor is tirelessly helping people in need. His commendable work has hit the right chords among masses.

And now the actor-philanthropist has released his new debut music video Pagal Nahi Hona. Sonu's album have left the fans in frenzy.

Sonu Sood plays the role of an army officer in his debut single

Sonu plays an Army officer's role in the video and what better day than National Army day to release first debut single.

The song "Pagal Nahi Hona" is a romantic track where the female protagonist is waiting for her love to come back as he is at the war front on nation's duty. The emotional and the longingness of an army officer's lover will make you teary-eyed. The song beautifully showcases the love story of an Army officer.

Ensemble cast

The track is a romantic ballad sung by her and composed by Avvy Sra with lyrics penned by Jaani. The song produced under Mad 4 Music's label marks her sixth collaboration with the lyricist after Jaani Tera Na, Morni, Sandal, Duji Vaar Pyar and Mummy Nu Pasand.

Watch the music video of Pagal Nahi Hona here:

Sonu Sood had earlier said in a statement.

This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. Pagal Nahi Hona is dedicated to all Army men and their loved ones. The lyrics will touch your hearts, and Sunanda has sung it beautifully.

Fans react: