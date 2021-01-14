There is absolutely nothing that Tiger Shroff can't do. From flying kick to mushy kisses, headstand, MMA, stunts and definitely those charming moves, he has mastered it all. After stirring magic with his first music video Unbelievable, Tiger is back with another sensational groovy track. Casanova. Ever since the music video has dropped fans are going gaga over his moves and singing style.

Meet the hottest, cutest and fittest pop star: Tiger Shroff

Casanova, directed by Punit Malhotra (who was worked with Tiger on Student Of The Year 2). The music video stars Tiger Shroff in the lead with Akanksha Sharma. Minutes after Tiger Shroff released his music video, and it went crazy viral on social media. The actor has recently turned singer, and he is making girls swoon to his melodious songs. Legend Michael Jackson inspires his flawless dance moves, and one can't take their eyes off his washboard abs. Undoubtedly the actor-singer-dance has once again charmed us by donning multiple hats.

What is the song Casanova all about

Casanova is all about a guy who had fallen in love for real for the first time. Tiger Shroff plays the Casanova and Akanksha Sharma, the pretty girl who has stolen his heart. Tiger woos Akanksha through the song. The lyrics of Casanova are penned by Avitesh Shrivastava, who also composed the song's music.

Disha Patani can't get over Tiger Shroff's latest song Casanova.

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never fail to give us couple goals, be it holidaying in Madvies or indulging in cutesy PDA, the adorable couple often appreciate each other's work. Disha Patani can't get over Tiger's latest song Casanova. Sharing the song on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening, the actress, wrote: "So good, can't get over the music".

On Wednesday, the actor shared the song on Instagram and commented: "It's amazing." On one of his previous posts featuring Casanova teaser, she dropped this comment: "Killed it."

Tiger Shroff's Casanova sends the internet into a meltdown.

YOUR @iTIGERSHROFF VOICE is MY FAVORITE SOUND....!!!!

LOVEDD THE SONG #Casanova ????.....OMG my EYES n my ears are really VERY VERY BLESSED!!!

I CANT EXPRESS HOW MUCH I LOVED IT!

THAT MUSIC n THAT MELODIC VOICE ??UFFF!!!!

CAN'T STOP MYSELF FROM LISTENING IT ANGIN n AGIAN♥️ pic.twitter.com/gs9DV0aa7G — Tigerian_Shreeya (@TigerianShreey3) January 13, 2021

Sharing the video on his YouTube channel, Tiger Shroff wrote, "'I was a Casanova before I saw you girl.' Happy to present to you my second single, Casanova as the very first video on my Official YouTube channel. Would love to hear your feedback in the comments below! Also do let me know what kind of content would you like to see on this channel. Thank You for always supporting me with all the love and appreciation. I do what I do because of you all, this one's for you."

Tiger always wanted to sing and dance

Tiger Shroff released his first solo Unbelievable in September last year. Speaking about his newfound love for singing the actor had, at that time, shared that he had "always wanted to sing and dance" to his own song.

In one of his Instagram posts, he had written: "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. I spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an 'unbelievable' experience, and I'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon."