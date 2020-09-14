Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the bravery of soldiers guarding the borders while adding that the nation stands behind jawans.

PM Modi addressed media ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments before the Parliament session come at a time when Indian and Chinese militaries remain locked in stand-off in Ladakh.

18-day Monsoon session begins today

Among other issues, the ongoing LAC standoff is likely to dominate the Monsoon Session of Parliament which began at 9 am.

The 18-day session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against Covid-19 due to a continuing spike in cases. On the eve of the session, the Union Health Ministry reported 94,372 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.