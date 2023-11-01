Keeping up with the traditions, like every Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor hosts Karwa Chauth celebrations at her residence. This year Karwa Chauth falls on November 1, 2023, and celebs have started arriving at Sunita Kapoor's house for the celebrations.

Several paparazzo pages have shared videos of celebs entering Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor's house.

Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput exude elegance as they celebrate Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's house

From Shilpa Shetty, Rima Jain, Natasha Dalal, Mira Rajput, and Geeta Basra stunned in ethnic wear as they gear up to celebrate Karwa Chauth.

Shilpa looked beautiful in a pink saree as she held a plate which was covered in red cloth. Natahas opted for an ethnic baby pink shimmery lehenga choli. Mira looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red saree.

Geeta Basra looked ravishing in red.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video thanking Sunita for always hosting Karwa Chauth.

Meanwhile this year, Athiya Shetty, Parineeti Chopra and Kiara Advani will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth.

Bipasha Basu's first Karwa Chauth

However, Bipasha Basu also revealed that this is her first Karwa Chauth after eight years of marriage.

She shared a loved-up post in a red saree.

About the festival

On this day, married women observe a full-day fast or a Nirjala vrat (fasting without food and water) for their husbands and pray for their long lives and good health. The women observe fast from sunrise till moonrise. Women dress traditionally, apply henna on their hands, receive gifts, and get together to enjoy the auspicious day.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:36 p.m. to 6:54 p.m. The vrat time is from 6:33 am to 6:15 pm, and the moonrise time is at 8:15 pm.