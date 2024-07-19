Natasa Stankovic has reportedly flown back to Serbia. She was earlier spotted at the airport leaving the country with her son, Agastya. And has now shared posts from her 'home sweet home'. Hardik Pandya and Natasa confirmed the rumours of their divorce by sharing a joint announcement on how they were heading for separation after four years of marriage.

Their divorce announcement

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the duo wrote.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," Hardik and Natasa further mentioned.

Natasa's first social media post after divorce announcement

Now, after reaching Serbia, the model has shared pictures and videos of herself and her son. In one of the videos, Agastya can be seen playing and in another, she can be seen pumping it up at the gym. The news of Natasa and Hardik's divorce was not unexpected considering the strong buzz around it but it did leave their fans and followers completely shocked.

Their last post together

The last post together of the DJ Wale Babu actress and Indian player was on February 14 this year wishing Happy Valentine's Day. The duo twinned in shades of blue and posed with their son in the pic. Their post was captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day" (heart emoji). It was Natasa's silence while Hardik Pandya faced all the booing and slamming in the IPL after replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians that had triggered speculations of things not being fine between them.

Stankovic's further silence when India won the T20 World Cup turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the couple's fans.