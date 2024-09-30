Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have parted ways. The couple announced their separation in July, and they released a joint statement saying they had decided to part ways mutually and that it was in their best interest. The couple continues to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Natasa had shifted her base to Serbia with their son Agastya. Last week, Natasa returned to India with Agastya and several videos and pictures show Hardik was having fun with his son.

Days after pictures of Hardik and Agastya bonding surfaced on social media. Hardik Pandya's former wife was spotted enjoying in Goa with model, actor, and fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic on Sunday.

Aleksandar Alex Ilic dropped pictures from their Goa vacation, where Natasa was enjoying in pool with him. Their romantic, cozy pictures and videos garnered headlines.

The video shows Natasa resting on a floating swan in the water and Alex mischievously pushing her from behind.

Amid their dating speculation, netizens shared their views about their rumoured relationship and commented on the video.

Some users stated that Hardik must be feeling bad seeing Alex and Natasa. Some even called out Alex for posting such a video.

One of the users wrote, "Hardik watching from another account."

Another user commented, "Hardik Pandya crying in the corner."

This isn't the first time Aleksandar and Natasa have been spotted together. There have been times when the duo were spotted over brunches and dinner.

Not just Natasa, a picture of Hardik went viral on Reddit, where he was seen vacationing in Greece with his rumoured GF Jasmin. In the pictures, Jasmin was seen flaunting a bikini at the beach, while Hardik was seen in a breezy blue shirt, posing stylishly by the pool with Mykonos scenery behind her. The duo didn't pose together, but the pictures were from the same spot and location.