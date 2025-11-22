Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is enjoying the best phase of his life as he has found new love after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Hardik has been going all out on social media, indulging in PDA with his lady love, Mahieka Sharma.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Hardik performed a Lord Hanuman puja at his new abode with his girlfriend. The pictures and videos from the puja soon sparked engagement rumours, as Maheika was seen flaunting a diamond ring.

Days after Hardik and Maheika's Instagram PDA, Hardik's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovi, turned heads on Mumbai streets on a bright Friday afternoon as she drove through the city in her newly purchased orange Land Rover Defender worth Rs 3.04 crore.

Natasa not only flaunted her new car, but was behind the wheel as she posed with her new car for the paparazzi.

In the video, Natasa was seen stepping out of her gym post-workout before getting into her brand-new car and taking it for a spin, proudly flaunting her luxurious purchase. A few months ago, it was reported that Natasa was dating Aleksandar Alex; however, netizens claimed he is her distant cousin and that Alex is actually Disha's boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, took to social media to react to the engagement and pregnancy buzz by sharing a meme.

Take a look

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's marriage

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya formally announced their separation on July 18, 2024. After months of speculation about their marriage, the former couple issued an official statement confirming their divorce.

In a post, Natasa wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

She further added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Hardik Pandya's love life

After his divorce, Pandya was rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia. She was seen attending Mumbai Indians matches, of which Hardik is a part, and was even photographed stepping onto the team bus after an IPL match. However, they never made their relationship official, and reports later suggested they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at a possible breakup.

He is now dating model, actor and fashion influencer Mahieka Sharma.