Director Kalyanji Gogana's Telugu movie Natakam featuring Ashish Gandhi and Ashima Narwal the lead roles has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Natakam is a romance drama that is very high on action quotient. Kalyanji Gogana has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Sri Sai deep Chatla, Radhika Srinivas, Praveen Gandhi and Uma Kuchipudi. The film has received an A certificate and its runtime is 2.19 hours.

Natakam movie story: Set in the village Chintalapudi, the movie is about fun-loving youngster Koti (Ashish Gandhi), who falls in love with Parvathi (Ashima Narwal). When the two decide to get married, Parvathi's past life becomes an obstacle for it. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Natakam deals with a routine revenge drama, but Kalyanji Gogana's treatment of this subject makes the film an interesting watch. The movie has a lot of twists and turns that keep you engaged throughout the movie, say the critics and audience.

A Village back drop story, with good Fun, Emotions, elivations Pre Interval is Gripping and With A Very good Interval Bang! Came with Low Expectations, was stunned How the Director handled every Character If this Screen play Goes Well, It'll be Sure shot Blockbuster #Natakam Picked up story, apart from Some unwanted Songs, scenes in second half Pre Climax twist & Climax twists are Lit Overall Justified The Title #Natakam 3/4 @RizwanEnt

What could have been a good film is spoilt by some silly twists and illogical narration. #Asishgandhi is a talent to watch out for

A 'Soul' Lust film with ridiculous story makes us wonder, if this whole life is a #Natakam.

#Natakam: SUPERB. Great direction [Kalyan ji Gogana] @GoganaKalyanji Sure shot blockbuster..

A 'Soul' lusty amateurish revenge drama comedy horror suspense thriller #Natakam ... Warning: Walk-in to the theatres only if you have a heart to love a ghost with all 'Soul'!

