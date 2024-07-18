And beating all odds, Nat Thaipun has won MasterChef Australia 2024. The 28-year old home cook beat Josh 'Pezza' Perry in the grand finale. The young barista from Victoria clinched the trophy, the title along with 250,000 AUD. Throughout the competition, Nat paid homage to her Thai roots and wowed the judges and celebrity chefs with her passion for cooking.

After winning the trophy, Nat took to social media to share a long and emotional note. "Wow. What a journey it has been! Winning MasterChef Season 16 feels like a fever dream. Honestly, @pezza_the_tassie_butcher you made it the best grand finale, you absolutely killllllledd it," she wrote.

"To the MasterChef family, the judges @andyallencooks @pohlingyeow @sofiaklevin @jeanchristophe_novelli and the gorgeous crew, you pushed me to my limits and cared for me dearly. You made this the most unforgettable experience of my life," she added. She also thanked her immediate family members for their support and standing behind her.

Sofia Levin, who was a judge on the cooking reality show this season, wrote, "It's not every season that you see someone's talent, as well as a unique cooking style, shine from day one. Absolutely deserved, Natty. So heartwarming to see you and the family so loving, connected and proud, too. Go forth!"

Poh, who was also a judge on the show and was often seen relating herself to Nat, also commended the winner for her brilliant run throughout the competition. "Natty, your unique flair was unmistakable right from the beginning but this competition runs you through so many kinds of mazes - physically mentally and creatively and you endured with flying colours. I dare say this might be the most magical moment in your life. No one gets to take this away from you. I'm so excited to watch your climb because this is just the beginning. Go gettum lil wolf!"

Jamie Oliver also praised Nat for winning the trophy and wrote, "Such an amazing achievement Natty what a journey enjoy the results of your hard work big love jamie ox."